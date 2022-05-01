Virus-related ER visits in Arizona up as more seek COVID-19 tests

Arizona on Thursday reported 10,679 additional confirmed cases and 16 more deaths.

Virus-related emergency room visits have set a pandemic record in Arizona, where hospitals are crowded and cases are surging even though deaths from COVID-19 have tapered off a bit.

A doctor for a major hospital chain in Phoenix attributes at least part of the increase in emergency department walk-ins to people seeking COVID-19 tests amid increased demand for testing.

The physician for Valleywise Health says about half of 40 people waiting one recent morning at an emergency room where he works had walked in to get tested.

