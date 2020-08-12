COVID-19 cases exploded the week of Nov. 6

The data is a week-by-week look of hospital patients loads by each hospital in the country. And to see what happened in Arizona the week of November 6 is stunning.

ARIZONA, USA — Everything was going well, relatively speaking, at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale right up until it wasn't. It was the same way at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa and Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood. It was the same, pretty much, at most hospitals across the state.

COVID-19 patient numbers were going up a little bit from the summer low. But then something happened: The number of cases hospitals were handling exploded the week of November 6, according to federal Department of Health and Human Services data released Monday.

The data is a week-by-week look of hospital patients loads by each hospital in the country. And to see what happened in Arizona the week of November 6 is stunning.

Banner Thunderbird had an average of 22.4 adult cases confirmed to have had COVID during the week of Oct. 30. It had jumped to 34.6 by the next week -- a 54 percent increase. The next week it jumped again: to an average of 52.6 cases -- a 52 percent increase from the previous week. And it marched on. The last available numbers are from the week of November 27. And they show the hospital with an average of 76.6 cases -- a 242 percent increase since the week of October 30.

Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Glendale

The situation was the same across the Valley at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa. The hospital had an average of 7.4 confirmed adult COVID cases for the week of October 30. The next week, it had an average of 12.4 cases -- a 68 percent increase in a week . The week after that, 18.1 cases. The most recent numbers show the hospital with an average of 33.6 cases -- a 354 percent increase in patients since the end of October.

Mountain Vista Medical Center, Mesa

The numbers may vary, but the pattern is the same throughout the state. Summer restrictions had lessened the cases hospitals were treating. And then, nearly without exception, the week of November 6 hit and cases began to skyrocket.

Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood, for example, went from an average of 6 cases to an average of 8.1 cases between the weeks of October 30 and November 6, a 35 percent increase that doesn't seem that meaningful because it's just two more patients, on average. But it was a foreshadow: There were a average of 24 confirmed adult cases in the hospital the week of November 27. And the growth pattern is practically the same as the larger urban hospitals.

Verde Valley Medical Center, Cottonwood

12News has taken the federal statistics and turned them into graphs for every hospital in Arizona that had more than 4 confirmed adult COVID-19 cases during the week of November 27. They're below. A note about the data: HHS does not provide patient numbers if a hospital has less than 4.In those cases, we have marked the week with a single patient.

