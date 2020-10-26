COVID-19 ventilator usage in Arizona hospitals up 102% since start of October

Coronavirus cases, as well as ICU and inpatient bed use, have also been increasing as experts sound the alarm on another potential virus spike.

ARIZONA, USA — There are 97 ventilators being used by COVID-19 patients in Arizona hospitals, a 102% increase since the beginning of October, according to hospital-specific COVID-19 metrics from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The number adds to the multiple other increasing coronavirus metrics in the state, a week after ASU experts said we are in a coronavirus "surge."

Arizona coronavirus cases, as well as ICU and inpatient bed use, have also been increasing at worrying rates.

The data visualized below was found on the Arizona Department of Health Service's (ADHS) coronavirus data dashboard.

This data, and more, can be seen on their website here.

29%: Increase in total ventilators in use

As mentioned above, hospital-specific metrics showed a 102% ventilator-use increase, from 48 reported on Oct. 1 to 97 reported on Oct. 26.

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona, according to the ADHS website, has seen a 29% increase since the beginning of the month.

The number is the highest the state has seen since Sept. 7. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is at 30%.

136%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 136% increase since the beginning of the month. The 7-day average reported Monday at 1044.33 is the highest 7-day average that the state has seen since Aug. 12.

52%: Decrease in 7-day death average

Thankfully, coronavirus-related death numbers have not seen the same drastic increase that other trends have. The death metrics have actually seen a 52% decrease since the beginning of the month.

43%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Arizona inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients has also seen a spike, with a 43% increase.

This number is now the highest it has been since Aug. 26. Thankfully, total bed occupancy is still low, at 10%.

43%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also been rising, with a 43% increase since the beginning of the month.