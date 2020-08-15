COVID-19 testing site focuses on kids

“It was interesting; it was fast.," eighth-grader Pamela Nava said.

ARIZONA, USA — As COVID-19 tests continue throughout the Valley, one location focused on making sure kids were getting tested this morning.

“It was interesting; it was fast.," eighth-grader Pamela Nava said after being tested for COVID-19.

She decided to get tested at the Desert West Sports Complex Saturday morning, because her birthday is right around the corner and she doesn’t want to put anyone in danger.

As for the nasal swab, "I didn’t feel a thing; they didn’t force it; it didn’t hurt,” she said.

Equity Health, the group running the testing, wants more kids like Pamela age to take advantage of free testing opportunities. They believe the data will help schools open back up more quickly and safely.

“We don’t want them exposed and going into a community setting or school setting and exposing other kids," Tomas Leon, senior vice president of Equality Health Foundation, said.

Pamela is doing her course work online right now, something that she says isn’t going all that well.

“It’s hard to understand without going," she explained. "I’m not an online learner; I’m a visual learner. So it’s hard for me.”

Mr. Leon said testing sites are now operating smoothly. Gone are the days of hours-long waits and two-week waiting periods for results. So don’t let that be abarrier to being tested.

“This is our time to stay strong as a community...and protect our kids, and our family and our teacher,” he said.