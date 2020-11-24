COVID-19 testing demand in Arizona peaks ahead of Thanksgiving

COVID-19 testing sites are slammed today as people are rushing to get tested.

PHOENIX — COVID-19 testing sites are slammed today as people are rushing to get tested. Many are hoping it will lead to a COVID-free Thanksgiving, despite CDC warnings against gatherings outside of your bubble.

More than a thousand people were expected at Phoenix College for COVID-19 testing Monday. The large parking lot could barely hold all the people waiting in line for a COVID-19 test.

Carol Rose is one of many people getting a test before thanksgiving.

“We have a big Thanksgiving planned and we just wanted to be tested,” Rose said.

She says her biggest concern is for her elderly parents that will be there.

“We’ve seen a dramatic spike in demand for COVID testing,” said Raymond Embry, the CEO of Embry Health.

The concern for the elderly is the same reason why Cody Kibel is here too. He says it “gives some peace of mind.”

But doctors say a COVID-19 test before the big day still leaves a risk.

“Even the best tests, in the best circumstances, if you are negative, you are still positive one every five times,” says Dr. Frank Lovecchio, an ER doctor.

A test only determines if you’re COVID-19 negative that day. It doesn’t mean you’ll still be negative come Thursday.

Also, the more people you invite, outside of your household, the higher the chance you are passing on COVID-19. Even if you don’t realize it.

“If you’re trying to combine bubbles and one bubble has one person positive you need to assume they are all positive,” says Dr. Lovecchio.

That’s why if you are having people over Dr. Lovecchio suggests having your dinner outside, socially distancing, and limiting how long high-risk people are there. He also says after you get your negative test it’s important to quarantine until Thanksgiving.

People in line at Phoenix College say they are aware of the risk a thanksgiving dinner presents, but the desire to be with family trumps that.