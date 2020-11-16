COVID-19 spread prompts travel advisories for 3 West Coast states

The three West Coast states are California, Oregon and Washington. The governors there are urging people not to travel around Thanksgiving.

PHOENIX — Three West Coast states are announcing travel advisories as coronavirus cases continue to climb ahead of the busiest travel period of the year.

The travel advisories could affect Arizona travelers.

The three West Coast states are California, Oregon and Washington. The governors there are urging people not to travel around Thanksgiving.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said, "I know it isn't easy. I share your frustration that we are back facing another wave."

People that do decide to leave their respective states are being asked to quarantine when they return.

The announcement comes as the country faces a second wave of coronavirus cases with many states breaking records daily.

But should COVID-19 stop people from traveling to see family for Thanksgiving?

“I think if people are sick, they should stay home. If they’re well and have a good immune system and they wanna go somewhere, they should be able to go," a traveler at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport said.

Los Angeles’ mayor disagrees.

"Don't sneak in other households. Get a chicken instead of a turkey, or a small turkey. Do those things. To me the mantra is two things: Don't share your air and don't do stupid things," Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

Another flyer, who used to live in Los Angeles, weighed in: "Honestly, I just try to comply, just go on the flight and do as I’m told. Hopefully, they’ll let me into their state, right?”

To be clear, these leaders aren’t requiring you to stay away, but asking.

“It’s hard for a lot of families, during this difficult time not to be able to gather. And if they do, they have to be very, very careful. ...You can go both ways,” a traveler catching a flight to New York said.