Need a COVID-19 shot or booster? Arizonans have a lot of options

PHOENIX — Arizona hospital officials are pleading with the public to get a COVID-19 vaccine and receive a booster shot if eligible to protect themselves and help overwhelmed hospitals.

Hospitals across the state are facing the lowest number of open beds available more than any other time during the pandemic. Around 96% of the state's total ICU and inpatient beds are in use. Right now, there are only 77 ICU beds open across the state according to the ADHS dashboard.

There is hope, however. The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccine booster for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Where can you sign-up for a vaccine or booster?

State health officials say there are plenty of vaccines available across the state. While some sites could experience a couple of day wait time to get the vaccine, the state says there are locations the public may have not visited before.

One strategy the state suggests is using the Vaccine Finder at azhealth.gov/FindVaccine to help locate providers advertising walk-in availability or same-day appointments.

The state also has a link to creating an account and signing up for a vaccine.

“This is an optimal time to get a vaccine,” Valley Physician Dr. Andrew Carroll explained. "The Arizona department of health has done a really good job at making sure that sites are well stocked. I know that when I request more inventory, I get approved within a day or two and have it in my hands within three to five days.”

The state offers pop-up clinics, including those organized by partners under contract with ADHS.

"The One Community Initiative, for example, has a vaccination clinic Saturday morning at Morris K. Udall Elementary School in west Phoenix."

ADHS officials say many county health departments, municipalities, school districts, and community organizations have information on their websites and social media accounts about vaccination events.

Here are links to sign up for a vaccine at CVS and Walgreen pharmacies:

Primary care offices and grocery stores like Safeway also have vaccine and booster appointments available.

“We’ve got plenty of vaccines to deliver. You just need to call around if you’re having trouble finding it,” Carroll said.

