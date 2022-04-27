Parents of children with pre-existing conditions are ready for their shot of hope.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Arizona's latest COVID-19 numbers further point to the success of the vaccines with a decrease in new cases.

But while the pandemic seems to be in the rearview mirror for many people with access to the vaccine, parents of toddlers ages 4 and under are still waiting for the shot of hope.

"When I think about how much she's sacrificed in her short life, it's really hard," said Kelsey, a Valley mom whose 4-year-old daughter was born with cystic fibrosis. "I always imagined my stay-at-home journey with my child having playdates and going out and doing things with my daughter."

Half of Elli's life has been lived through the pandemic.

"I want to do what I can to be able to give her those experiences, and this COVID trial, it's doing our part," said Kelsey.

Elli is one of several participants involved in Pfizer's vaccine trial held at Phoenix Children's.

"Inclusion and exclusion criteria without going through all the details, we are able to give this vaccine to kids with medical issues as long as they are stable," said Chief of General Pediatrics at Phoenix Children's, Dr. Wendy Bernataviach.

The two-year trial is studying the impact of the vaccine on toddlers under the four. It's a blind study where participants are randomly assigned a lower dose of the vaccine or a placebo.

Dr. Bernataviach screens patients for the trial and understands some parents may be hesitant for their little one to receive the vaccine.

"What I will tell families is that this vaccine has been one of the most if not the most studied vaccine in the history of vaccines," said Dr. Bernataviach.

As Kelsey eagerly waits for the Food and Drug Administration to greenlight the vaccine, the trial offers her a sense of hope that Elli will soon be able to have playdates and be protected from the virus.

COVID-19 News and Updates