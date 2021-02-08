COVID-19 outbreak reported at Chandler high school

The Chandler Unified School District said at least two cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Hamilton High School.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — At least two cases of COVID-19 have been reported among students and staff at Hamilton High School in Chandler – enough to be considered an outbreak according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Terry Locke, community relations director for Chandler Unified School District, said the school hit the threshold of two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, with onset within 14 days in a single classroom or core group.

Locke said the district plans to update its protocols on Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear what impacts the outbreak will have on in-person learning, and before and after school activities.

Arizona on Saturday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 infections for the first time in nearly five months amid a continuing increase in the state’s rolling average of new cases and more virus-related hospitalizations.

Arizona has seen a spike in cases since July 4 and hospitals have also seen more inpatient beds in use.

The additional 2,066 cases and 22 deaths increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to 927,235 cases and 18,246 deaths.

This story is still developing, please check back soon for any updates.