COVID-19 outbreak at Desert Ridge HS

MESA, Ariz. — School administrators told Desert Ridge High School families Tuesday there was a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.
DJ Spetz, the school's principal, sent a letter to the Mesa high school's community saying that the county health department had identified an outbreak at the school. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health identifies an outbreak as two or more students or staff who do not live in the same household or have close contacts with each other testing positive within a 14-day period
Spetz provided no further details, but said the school will remain open.
All close contacts of positive cases were required to stay home from school to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of a negative test, except those considered essential workers.
Desert Ridge is one of many Valley schools that have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases.
