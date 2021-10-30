COVID-19 deja vu at skilled nursing facility in Mesa

A possible COVID-19 outbreak at Citadel Post Acute facility in Mesa forced new safety protocols for visitors.

MESA, Ariz. — Nursing home communities continue to be susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“The average age of a person in a skilled nursing facility is 82 years old in Arizona. The reason why they are in a skilled nursing facility is that they have other acuity issues," Dave Voepel explained, the CEO of the Arizona Healthcare Association. "COVID likes to pray on that.”

The Arizona Healthcare Association represents 171 members, including 131 skilled nursing facilities. He says he's not surprised to hear the Citadel Post Acute in Mesa may be dealing with a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

"That’s why we keep pushing the vaccine. We know the vaccines work,” said Voepel.

Two families spoke with 12 News anonymously after they say they found out their loved ones recently tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted into the Citadel Post Acute facility.

“He had it for 5 or 6 days and he had the cough left," said a family member. "The nurse was in full PPE from head to toe and we had to speak through the phone in order to talk through the window.”

Another family said they only found out about their loved one's positive case after they showed up for a visit.

“The only thing I heard was my dad himself had told me that he thought they were on lockdown,” said a family member.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS, there were six active cases of COVID-19 inside the facility as of October 17, the highest number of cases since there were 10 in March.

Voepel says only one active case of COVID-19 qualifies as an outbreak.

Vaccinations rates at Citadel Post Acute Facility

According to CMS's latest data, only 43% of residents at Citadel Post Acute are vaccinated which is below the state average of 77% and only 60% of the facility's staff is vaccinated which is below the state average of 68%.

Citadel Post Acute CEO Terry Speth says the facility is "committed to the ongoing health, safety and well-being of every single resident we have the privilege to serve."

Speth also says they are "keeping both residents and families updated about the presence of COVID-19 in the facility as per the Governor's Executive Order and related Federal regulations."

Staffing is a concern for skilled nursing facilities across the state

Voepel says limited staffing continues to be a challenge for all facilities similar to what hospitals are experiencing across Arizona.

"We need to have patience with a depleted workforce," Voepel said. "It's humans taking care of humans."

