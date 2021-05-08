COVID-19 cases force Valley high school football team into quarantine

Multiple positive COVID-19 cases force JV and Varsity football team to quarantine for 10 days

GILBERT, Ariz. — Higley High School's varsity and junior varsity football teams have been directed to quarantine by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases, according to the district's communications department.

Effective immediately the football team will have to quarantine for 10 days and can't attend school or school-related activities during this quarantine period, according to a released statement from the Higley Unified School District.

If a student has proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, they are meeting the quarantine guideline exceptions and they are exhibiting no symptoms, they won't be required to quarantine, according to the district.

The outbreak comes two weeks after the first day of school and five days after a Tempe high school football team paused activity for its own COVID outbreak.

The first football game of the season for JV is scheduled for Sept. 2 and the first varsity game is scheduled for Sept. 3, according to officials.

The school does not need to close and the school community was notified of the outbreak, the district said.

It's unclear exactly how many cases of COVID-19 were reported among the football teams.