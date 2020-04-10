Can COVID-19 live on your laundry? Expert says yes.

“Laundry is really more important than you think. It’s just as important as handwashing after you go to the toilet," said Dr. Charles Gerba.

PHOENIX — We are living in a time where it is an absolute must to keep surfaces and other areas decontaminated. And believe it or not, that includes your laundry.

“Laundry is really more important than you think. It’s just as important as hand washing after you go to the toilet," said Dr. Charles Gerba.

According to the doctor, laundry can be contaminated with all sorts of things from bodily fluids to food debris. All of which can be a source for germs.

“Respiratory viruses like cold, flu can survive a couple of days," he said. "Some viruses that cause the stomach flu can survive actually for weeks”

Important information with cold and flu season right around the corner. And of course, COVID-19. It too survives on laundry.

“Yeah it’s believed it might survive as long as two or three days on clothing," Dr. Gerba said.

To prevent spreading these illnesses, the doctor says professional clothing should come off right when you get home from work and be separated from everyday clothing. When it comes to washing, using typical detergent and cold water should do the job unless someone is ill.

“You should rather develop a strategy: really high quality detergent, one with enzymes, warm water, wash your hands when you're laundering and disinfect any surfaces you might have sorted the laundry before you washed it," Dr. Gerba said.

Final tip, you may want to run sanitizer through your washer after doing the family laundry and disinfect the hamper.