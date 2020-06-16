Corrections officer at Eloy detention center dies of COVID-19

CoreCivic said a senior corrections officer at the company's Eloy Detention Center died on Sunday.

ELOY, Ariz. — A corrections officer at a private detention center for U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in Eloy has died of COVID-19-related complications.

CoreCivic said in a statement Monday that a senior corrections officer at the company's Eloy Detention Center died the previous day.

The corrections officer last worked at the facility on June 7, CoreCivic said.

The company said it isn't releasing the employee's name out of respect for the family's privacy.

Below is the full statement from CoreCivic:

"We are deeply saddened to share that on Sunday, June 14, a member of the CoreCivic family who worked at our Eloy Detention Center as a Senior Correctional Officer has passed away due to potential COVID-19 related issues. He had last worked at the facility on June 7.

Out of respect for the family's privacy, the employee's name is not being released at this time. Our hearts go out to our employee’s loved ones, and we pray for their peace and comfort.

Our Critical Incident Stress Management Team is prepared to support our Eloy Detention Center employees. This team includes crisis management experts and grief counselors.