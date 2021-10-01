Coronavirus in Arizona on Jan. 10: Here's everything you need to know

There have been 607,345 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,036 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

ARIZONA, USA — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, Jan. 9.

Major updates:

There have been 607,345 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,036 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 607,345 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,036 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 596,251 confirmed cases and 9,938 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

A week ago, there were 539,150 cases and 9,061 deaths reported in Arizona.

State Farm Stadium to become 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site

State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be utilized as a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Monday, Jan. 11, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

This will "dramatically expand the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Phoenix metropolitan area," according to a release from the Governor's office.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says the opening of the site will help vaccinate thousands of more individuals each day as Maricopa County moves into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution.

Phase 1B begins to prioritize protective service workers, teachers and K-12 school staff, child care workers, and those age 75 and older.

The State Farm Stadium site will open the afternoon of Monday, January 11 for law enforcement and other protective service workers, and appointments for others in Phase 1B and Phase 1A will be available starting Tuesday, January 12. Registration information for the site will be posted Monday morning at azhealth.gov/findvaccine.

Some Arizona counties expected to expand COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Some Arizona counties are expected to expand their COVID-19 vaccine rollout next week. Team 12's Rachel Cole has the latest.

Peoria Unified School District cancels lessons for Monday, Jan. 11

The Peoria Unified School District has canceled both in-person and virtual classes for Monday, Jan. 11 because of staffing shortages related to "sick-out" calls.

The district plans to update families if an extension is required by Monday at 4 p.m.

See the full letter below.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 case and death updates

The Navajo Department of Health reported 175 new cases and three new deaths related to COVID-19.

The new totals bring total positivity to 24,979 cases and 869 deaths. A 57-hour weekend lockdown will stay in effect until further notice.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There have been 607,345 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,036 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 596,251 confirmed cases and 9,938 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

There were 11,094 new cases reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 11,658 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 98 new deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 197 new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 11,192 cases reported on the collection date of Dec. 28, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 29, with 10,498 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the days with the highest numbers of deaths were Dec. 17 and 18, when 113 people died each day. That is subject to change.

In total, 30,008 new tests were reported on Saturday, an increase from the 28,327 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 3,442,738 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

13.1% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, up from 13% on Friday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases in each county:

Maricopa: 374,740

Pima: 80,642

Pinal: 32,960

Coconino: 12,610

Navajo: 12,370

Apache: 8,201

Mohave: 15,027

La Paz: 1,821

Yuma: 30,847

Graham: 4,012

Cochise: 8,737

Santa Cruz: 6,620

Yavapai: 13,293

Gila: 5,006

Greenlee: 459

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.