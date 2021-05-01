There have been 863,544 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,338 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

ARIZONA, USA — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, May 1.

Major updates:

There have been 5,017,840 total vaccines administered as of Saturday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered

You can find COVID-19 testing sites here

Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 863,544 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,338 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state health department data.

That's an increase from the 862,497 confirmed cases and 17,324 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday.

A week ago, there were 857,347 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,238 deaths reported in Arizona.

Arizona no longer requiring appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

The Arizona Department of Health Services said appointments will no longer be required for anyone looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine at state-run sites.

The announcement made Tuesday said the change was made due to the high capacity at state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The department stressed that making an appointment is still the best way to get a vaccine as quickly as possible.

“The appointment numbers clearly suggest that we’ve accommodated a large share of Arizonans who are able to schedule appointments well in advance,” Director Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement.

“State-run sites continue to vaccinate many thousands every day, and there is now room for those who simply want to walk in at their convenience.”

Locations and hours of state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Valley, Tucson, Yuma, and Flagstaff are available at azdhs.gov/FindVaccine.

This website also lists the growing number of other locations offering vaccination, including pharmacies and federally qualified health centers.

State sites will continue operating in the coming weeks and an increasing supply of vaccine will allow a greater shift to locations further into communities, including pop-up clinics in neighborhood locations and at employers.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and all counties have expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 and older. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are seven locations where the state is administering vaccines: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, WestWorld in Scottsdale, Dexcom in Mesa, University of Arizona's Tucson campus, Northern Arizona University's Union Fieldhouse and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine.

COVID-19 data dashboard now includes vaccine information

The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data dashboard to include information including vaccination numbers and demographic data.

The new information can be found on the dashboard in the tab right next to the summary tab where daily coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing numbers are updated.

You can see the updated dashboard here.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There have been 863,571 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,338 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 862,497 confirmed cases and 17,324 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

There were 1,074 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, an increase from the 844 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 14 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 19 new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 12,436 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 5, with 11,756 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 177 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 172 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 22,211 new diagnostic tests were reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 24,200 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 9,190,525 diagnostic tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

10.3% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, a decrease from 10.3% on Friday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 537,899

Pima: 115,239

Pinal: 51,392

Coconino: 17,730

Navajo: 16,204

Apache: 11,317

Mohave: 22,678

La Paz: 2,461

Yuma: 37,088

Graham: 5,549

Cochise: 11,913

Santa Cruz: 7,919

Yavapai: 18,718

Gila: 6,893

Greenlee: 571

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

