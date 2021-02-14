Coronavirus in Arizona on Feb. 14: Here's everything you need to know

There have been 795,323 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14,948 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

ARIZONA, USA — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, Feb. 14.

Major updates:

There have been 1,147,089 total vaccines administered as of Saturday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

You can find COVID-19 testing sites here.

Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

and additional information. Coconino County opens 1,300 vaccination appointments

Mohave County to expand COVID-19 vaccine availability

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 795,323 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14,948 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 793,532 confirmed cases and 14,834 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

A week ago, there were 779,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 14,011 deaths reported in Arizona.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and each county is offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are three locations where the state is administering vaccines: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium and University of Arizona's Tucson campus. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There were 1,791 new cases reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 2,426 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 114 new deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 172 new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 12,152 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,650 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 166 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 158 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 12,508 new tests were reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 12,647 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 4,044,736 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

14.3% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, the same since Jan. 31.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 497,074

Pima: 106,543

Pinal: 44,627

Coconino: 15,943

Navajo: 15,181

Apache: 10,110

Mohave: 20,485

La Paz: 2,347

Yuma: 35,991

Graham: 5,212

Cochise: 10,781

Santa Cruz: 7,566

Yavapai: 16,652

Gila: 6,269

Greenlee: 542

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.