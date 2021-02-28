Coronavirus in Arizona on Feb. 28: 1,075 new cases, 13 new deaths reported

There have been 816,782 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15,980 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

ARIZOLA, Ariz. — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, Feb. 28.

Major updates:

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 816,782 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15,980 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 815,707 confirmed cases and 15,967 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday.

A week ago, there were 806,163 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 15,480 deaths reported in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services will open a state-operated COVID-19 vaccination site at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the East Valley.

It will begin operating as a state-run location on March 3. Appointments for first and second doses will open for registration at 9 a.m. March 1.

“We’re committed to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all Arizonans. Keeping this successful vaccination site open and operating is an important step,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

“Arizona has called on the federal government to provide our state with more vaccine doses. As more supply becomes available, we’ll be ready to administer the vaccine and protect Arizonans.”

The vaccination site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College used to be run by Maricopa County, which announced it would be closed next week.

The department said it has worked with partner organizations to develop a plan to keep the location open.

Dignity Health, which currently manages the site with Maricopa County, will close its operations after Feb. 27, and the department will reopen it four days later.

At full capacity, the department said the site will have a similar capacity to State Farm Stadium at 12,000 vaccines per day and can be operated 24/7.

Due to the limited amount of vaccine allocated to the state, this site will initially operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine.

You can make an appointment here.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 1.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and each county is offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are four locations where the state is administering vaccines: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College and University of Arizona's Tucson campus. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine.

COVID-19 data dashboard now includes vaccine information

The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data dashboard to include information including vaccination numbers and demographic data.

The new information can be found on the dashboard in the tab right next to the summary tab where daily coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing numbers are updated.

You can see the updated dashboard here.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There were 1,075 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 1,179 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 13 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 70 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 12,184 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,642 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 169 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 164 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 11,683 new tests were reported on Sunday, an increase from the 8,308 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 4,197,253 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

14.2% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, the same since Feb. 19.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 510,360

Pima: 109,488

Pinal: 46,149

Coconino: 16,539

Navajo: 15,630

Apache: 10,461

Mohave: 21,183

La Paz: 2,398

Yuma: 36,425

Graham: 5,290

Cochise: 11,210

Santa Cruz: 7,632

Yavapai: 17,054

Gila: 6,399

Greenlee: 559

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.