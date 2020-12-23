No room at the inn: Rural hospitals are beginning to see an increase in COVID patients

Rural hospitals and Western Arizona are seeing big increases, according to the latest federal numbers.

PHOENIX — Rural and western Arizona hospitals are bearing a heavier load of COVID patients than they have been, according to a 12 News analysis of the latest U.S. Health and Human Services data for every hospital in the state.

The data is a week-by-week look of average patient loads by each hospital in the country. Hospitals in Arizona's major urban centers -- Phoenix and Tucson -- have seen massive rises in average COVID-19 patient loads. Banner Estrella Medical Center in Phoenix, for instance, went from an average of 39.6 COVID patients the week of November 6 to an average of 125.1 the week of December 11.

But smaller rural hospitals had not seen significant increases -- until the last two weeks. Smaller hospitals were usually transferring cases to urban areas with better staffing and equipment. But as those metro hospitals filled; Valleywise Health had 10 empty ICU beds Wednesday but not enough staff to have patients in them. So rural hospitals are keeping those cases.

La Paz Regional Hospital shows a typical pattern: There were four or less COVID patients there since late July (the federal government anonymizes average case data for hospitals with one to four cases). There were 4.1 the week of November 27th, 4.8 the week of December 4th and an average of 9.6 COVID-19 patients.

La Paz Regional Hospital, Parker

Both Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales and Page Hospital in Page show the same pattern: An average between one and four COVID patients previous to the week of the 11th, and then an increase. Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow shows a similar pattern, though its increases started the week of November 20 -- although average COVID patient load has nearly doubled since then.

We have visualized the numbers for every hospital in the state that had an average patient load of one or greater the week of December 4th.

You can see those below.

A note about the data: HHS does not provide patient numbers if a hospital has less than four. In those cases, we have marked the week with a single patient. This data is based on individual hospital data reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12 News used confirmed COVID-19 cases as the measurement.

