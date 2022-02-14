COVID-19 in Arizona: Current case counts for week of Feb. 14

We continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and share updates on any developments. This is the latest update for the week of Feb. 14, 2022.

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Feb. 14 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Daily update on COVID-19 cases in Arizona

Each day, we will post the updated numbers for daily coronavirus cases and other important metrics in this section. Please check this article for updates throughout the week.

Here are the coronavirus case and death updates in Arizona for the week of Feb. 14:

Monday, Feb. 14: 2,685 new cases, one new death and 1,953,168 total cases.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 2,685 cases and one death.



If you have tested positive for COVID-19, visit us online for guidance on what to do next: https://t.co/gezZ3GSBqQ pic.twitter.com/nxbBB8gJdp — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 14, 2022

COVID-19 vaccine updates

Here are a few recent stories on the developments regarding coronavirus vaccinations.

Coronavirus in Arizona news

We’ve curated the latest news surrounding the COVID-19 cases in Arizona and compiled important information for our readers. Here are a few headlines.

MORE: Visit 12news.com/coronavirus for the latest updates.

Health Department Resources

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

You can find even more coverage of the coronavirus in Arizona on 12news.com/coronavirus, 12news.com/vaccine and the 12 News app.

COVID-19 News and Updates