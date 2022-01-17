COVID-19 in Arizona: Current case counts for week of Jan. 17

We continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and share updates on any developments. This is the latest update for the week of Jan 17, 2022.

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Jan. 17 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Daily update on COVID-19 cases in Arizona

Each day, we will post the updated numbers for daily coronavirus cases and other important metrics in this section. Please check this article for updates throughout the week.

Here are the coronavirus case and death updates in Arizona for the week of Jan. 10:

Monday, Jan. 17: 12,066 new cases, one new death and 1,621,858 total cases

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 12,066 cases and one death. Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or 5-7 days after exposure to someone who is or who you suspect is positive. Visit https://t.co/Y8JTEbxEFp to find a provider near you. pic.twitter.com/UykgbFw9wp — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 17, 2022

COVID-19 vaccine updates

Here are a few recent stories on the developments regarding coronavirus vaccinations.

Coronavirus in Arizona news

We’ve curated the latest news surrounding the COVID-19 cases in Arizona and compiled important information for our readers. Here are a few headlines.

MORE: Visit 12news.com/coronavirus for the latest updates.

Health Department Resources

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

You can find even more coverage of the coronavirus in Arizona on 12news.com/coronavirus, 12news.com/vaccine and the 12 News app.

COVID-19 News and Updates