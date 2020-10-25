Coronavirus in Arizona on Oct. 25: 1,392 new cases, five new deaths

There have been 238,163 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,874 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

ARIZONA, USA — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, Oct. 25.

Major updates:

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 238,163 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,874 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 236,772 confirmed cases and 5,869 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday.

A week ago, there were 230,407 cases and 5,824 deaths reported in Arizona.

Madison School District school under quarantine

A school in the Madison School District will be under quarantine after several students tested positive at the campus.

The district says students and staff at Madison No. 1 Middle School will be quarantined for at least 14 days after four positive cases were reported on campus.

Cholla Elementary closed after outbreak

A Casa Grade Elementary District has been closed after an outbreak was declared.

Pinal County Public Health Department reported a confirmed "COVID-19 Outbreak" at Cholla Elementary School on Friday.

District officials say Cholla Elementary will stay closed at least through November 8.

No other schools in the district have been affected.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 cases

The Navajo Department of Health reported 64 new cases and no new deaths.

There have been a total of COVID cases in Navajo Nation is 11,217 and the death toll stands at 574.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There were 1,392 new cases reported on Sunday, an increase from the 890 reported on Saturday.

There were five new deaths reported on Sunday, a slight increase from the four reported on Saturday.

There were 5,460 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 100 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 13,863 new tests were reported on Sunday, up from the 12,393 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 2,019,646 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

9.8% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, the same since Wednesday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases in each county:

Maricopa: 154,182

Pima: 27,484

Pinal: 11,700

Coconino: 5,068

Navajo: 6,310

Apache: 3,874

Mohave: 4,272

La Paz: 613

Yuma: 13,584

Graham: 1,120

Cochise: 2,122

Santa Cruz: 2,978

Yavapai: 2,893

Gila: 1,861

Greenlee: 102

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

