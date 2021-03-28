Coronavirus in Arizona on March 28: 554 new cases, 6 new deaths reported

There have been 839,888 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,918 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

ARIZONA, USA — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, March 28.

Major updates:

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 839,888 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,918 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state health department data.

That's an increase from the 839,334 confirmed cases and 16,912 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

A week ago, there were 835,030 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,691 deaths reported in Arizona.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 3.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and Maricopa County has expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 and older. Other counties are offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C and Mohave County opened vaccines to all adults. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are four locations where the state is administering vaccines: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College and University of Arizona's Tucson campus. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine.

COVID-19 data dashboard now includes vaccine information

The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data dashboard to include information including vaccination numbers and demographic data.

The new information can be found on the dashboard in the tab right next to the summary tab where daily coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing numbers are updated.

You can see the updated dashboard here.

More than 2 million Arizonans have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

The 2 million milestone was hit this week.

Gov. Ducey said in a statement:

“To everyone who has been vaccinated, I say thank you. To those who haven’t yet gotten your shot, I urge you to roll up your sleeve and help Arizona defeat COVID-19. This achievement is a credit to the healthcare workers, staff, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly since December.”

More than 500,000 doses were given at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There have been 839,888 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,918 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 839,334 confirmed cases and 16,912 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 554 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 776 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 6 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 14 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 12,411 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 5, with 11,756 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 173 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 172 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 21,996 new diagnostic tests were reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 26,141 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 8,475,250 diagnostic tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

10.9% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, the same since Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 523,424

Pima: 112,342

Pinal: 49,263

Coconino: 17,035

Navajo: 15,643

Apache: 10,801

Mohave: 22,063

La Paz: 2,442

Yuma: 36,738

Graham: 5,361

Cochise: 11,581

Santa Cruz: 7,793

Yavapai: 18,301

Gila: 6,537

Greenlee: 564

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

