Coronavirus in Arizona on March 20: 735 new cases, 42 new deaths reported

There have been 835,765 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,733 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

ARIZONA, USA — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, March 20.

Major updates:

There have been 2,748,100 total vaccines administered as of Friday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

You can find COVID-19 testing sites here.

Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Friday

There have been 835,765 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,733 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state health department data.

That's an increase from the 835,030 confirmed cases and 16,691 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

A week ago, there were 831,832 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,519 deaths reported in Arizona.

More vaccine appointments in Arizona made available on Friday

The Arizona Department of Health Services said tens of thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine appointments would be ready to be scheduled on Friday.

Appointments can be scheduled at the ADHS website starting at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19.

The appointments will happen at state-run mass vaccination sites from March 22 to 28.

ADHS announced that more vaccine appointments will consistently be available every Friday morning.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

That's an increase from the 835,030 confirmed cases and 16,691 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

There were 735 new cases reported on Saturday, an increase from the 432 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 42 new deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 46 new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 12,402 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 5, with 11,757 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 171 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 169 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 40,715 new diagnostic tests were reported on Saturday, an increase from the 30,451 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 8,290,756 diagnostic tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

11% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, a decrease from 11.1% on Friday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 521,072

Pima: 111,770

Pinal: 48,719

Coconino: 16,943

Navajo: 15,595

Apache: 10,758

Mohave: 21,896

La Paz: 2,428

Yuma: 36,671

Graham: 5,345

Cochise: 11,501

Santa Cruz: 7,739

Yavapai: 18,277

Gila: 6,488

Greenlee: 563

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

