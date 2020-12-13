Coronavirus in Arizona on Dec. 13: 5,854 new cases, 35 new deaths reported

There have been 408,442 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,357 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona on Sunday.

ARIZONA, USA — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, Dec. 13.

Major updates:

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

You can find COVID-19 testing sites here.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Fry's to provide access to COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 408,442 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,357 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 402,588 confirmed cases and 7,322 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

A week ago, there were 352,101 cases and 6,885 deaths reported in Arizona.

More on the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Arizona can be found here on the Arizona Department of Health Services website.

8,076 new cases, 77 new deaths reported Saturday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,076 new cases and 77 new deaths on Saturday.

Virus-related hospitalizations also continued to climb during the current surge.

Arizona’s cases, deaths and hospitalizations were already steadily rising before Thanksgiving, when gatherings and travel were expected to further spread the coronavirus.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

Arizona reached 400,000 coronavirus cases today, 300,000 coronavirus cases on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 7,000 coronavirus deaths on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.22 on Wednesday, the top state in the nation for rate of spread and up from the 1.21 on Tuesday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There have been 408,442 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,357 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 402,589 confirmed cases and 7,322 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 5,854 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 8,076 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 35 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 77 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 7,763 cases reported on the collection date of Nov. 30, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 1, with 7,335 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 103 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 27,062 new tests were reported on Sunday, an increase from the 26,968 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 2,889,604 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

11.0% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, the same from 11.0% on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases in each county:

Maricopa: 252,686

Pima: 51,647

Pinal: 21,286

Coconino: 9,130

Navajo: 9,647

Apache: 6,503

Mohave: 8,456

La Paz: 1,073

Yuma: 22,384

Graham: 2,610

Cochise: 5,111

Santa Cruz: 4,945

Yavapai: 8,008

Gila: 3,630

Greenlee: 326

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.