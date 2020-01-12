Coronavirus in Arizona on Dec. 1: 10,322 new cases, 48 new deaths reported

There have been 337,139 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,687 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, Dec. 1:

Major updates:

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday. The 10,322 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday was due to the delayed reporting of case numbers during the holiday weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The department reports new coronavirus cases on the day the cases were reported to them , not on the date of diagnosis.

new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday was due to the delayed reporting of case numbers during the holiday weekend, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. , not on the date of diagnosis. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

LEER EN ESPANOL: Coronavirus en Arizona el 30 de noviembre: 822 casos nuevos y 5 decesos se reportan el lunes

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Tuesday

There have been 337,139 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,687 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 326,817 confirmed cases and 6,639 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday.

A week ago, there were 279,896 cases and 6,312 deaths reported in Arizona.

CORRECTION: With the holiday weekend, #COVID19 case review and reporting by local health officials was delayed, resulting in higher numbers than usual added to the ADHS dashboard today. For 12/1, 10,322 cases and 48 deaths will be shown. Read more: https://t.co/30aheaNmvq — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) December 1, 2020

10,322 new cases, 48 new deaths reported Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 10,322 new cases and 48 new deaths on Tuesday.

The high number of cases reported today is due to the delayed reporting of coronavirus cases numbers of the holiday weekend, the Arizona Department of Health Services said.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

Tuesday had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in Arizona, just after July 1's report of 4,433 cases.

Arizona reached 300,000 coronavirus cases on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 6,000 coronavirus deaths on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.14 on Sunday, up from 1.13 on Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,450 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Nov. 18, with 4,261 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 103 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Blue Ridge School District to move back to online learning

After around 25 high school students and fewer than 10 elementary school students tested positive for COVID-19, the district has made the decision to return to online learning.

The online-only learning will be in place until Dec. 14.

In total, 18,822 new tests were reported on Tuesday, an increase from the 18,164 new tests reported on Monday.

There have been a total of 2,637,138 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Tuesday.

10.2% of those tests have been positive as of Tuesday, an increase from 10.1% reported Monday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases in each county:

Maricopa: 213,121

Pima: 40,803

Pinal: 17,124

Coconino: 7,575

Navajo: 8,283

Apache: 5,492

Mohave: 6,477

La Paz: 883

Yuma: 18,352

Graham: 2,242

Cochise: 3,781

Santa Cruz: 4,025

Yavapai: 5,666

Gila: 3,076

Greenlee: 239

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

