Coronavirus in Arizona on April 4: 464 new cases, 0 new deaths reported

There have been 844,302 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,990 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

PHOENIX — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, April 4.

Major updates:

There have been 3,558,392 total vaccines administered as of Saturday

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered

You can find COVID-19 testing sites here

Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information

The Arizona Department of Health Services will transition the COVID-19 vaccination site in the West Valley from State Farm Stadium to Gila River Arena.

The State Farm Stadium site is an outdoor, drive-thru location and the Gila River Arena site will be an indoor location.

The Gila River Arena COVID-19 vaccination site will open on April 23. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. It will have the capacity to administer 1,000 shots per hour.

The State Farm Stadium site will move to nighttime hours starting Monday to avoid heat and will stop all operations on the morning of April 23.

The State Farm Stadium site is currently the state's largest vaccination site and has been described as a “national model” by President Joe Biden.

“Arizona is so thankful to the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Bidwill and the Bidwill family, and all of the partners who stepped up to help make our first state-run vaccination site a national success,” Ducey said in a statement.

“This is a true team effort, and the mission to get Arizonans vaccinated continues with this new location.”

“This site will continue to be a national model for mass vaccination as we shift outdoor operations to indoor locations," Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said in a statement.

"Gila River Arena and city of Glendale, in partnership with ADHS and the Arizona Cardinals, are making it possible to continue vaccinating while the Glendale operation gets closer to administering 1 million doses.”

Anyone who wants to register for a vaccine at this new site can go online at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call 844-542-8201 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.

Pima County officials announced they would expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older starting Monday.

The county said people could register at county-supported sites opening at 8 a.m.

The announcement means Arizona and Maricopa and Pima counties are all allowing anyone 16 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department Director.

"With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."

Pima County is supporting three vaccination sites at Banner-South Kino Stadium, Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Convention Center.

The county will add a smaller Point of Distribution at El Pueblo Center starting Monday. It will be a walk-in POD with on-site registration. On-site registration also is available at the Tucson Convention Center.

Here is more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Pima County. You can also call the Pima County Health Department’s registration support line at 520-222-0119.

Mesa center to serve as Arizona's first indoor drive-in COVID-19 vaccination site

A distribution center in Mesa is going to serve as the first state-run indoor drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The site will help streamline vaccine distribution in Arizona during the hot summer months.

The site, located at a distribution center operated by Dexcom on Ray Road near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and Power Road, is set to open April 15 and will replace the outdoor site currently operating at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Those who received first doses at the Chandler-Gilbert facility on March 14 and after have been scheduled for their second doses at the Dexcom site.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Thursday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and Maricopa and Pima counties have expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 and older. Other counties are offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C and Mohave County opened vaccines to all adults. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are four locations where the state is administering vaccines: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College and University of Arizona's Tucson campus. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There have been 843,838 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,991 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 843,132 confirmed cases and 16,989 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

There were 706 new cases reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 940 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 2 new deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 12 new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 12,427 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 5, with 11,766 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 177 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 173 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 27,666 new diagnostic tests were reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 30,785 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 8,617,503 diagnostic tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

10.7% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, down from 10.8% reported on Friday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 525,361

Pima: 112,953

Pinal: 49,753

Coconino: 17,141

Navajo: 15,729

Apache: 11,184

Mohave: 22,189

La Paz: 2,446

Yuma: 36,784

Graham: 5,368

Cochise: 11,636

Santa Cruz: 7,833

Yavapai: 18,331

Gila: 6,564

Greenlee: 566

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.