Coronavirus‌ ‌in‌ ‌Arizona:‌ ‌COVID-19 cases‌ ‌update‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌week‌ ‌of‌ ‌Sept. 20

We continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and share updates on any developments. This is the update for the week of Sept. 20, 2021.

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Sept. 20 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Daily update on COVID-19 cases

Each day, we will post the updated numbers for daily coronavirus cases and other important metrics in this section. Please check this article for updates throughout the week.

Monday, Sept. 20: 2,020 new cases, 0 new deaths and 1,068,823 total cases

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 2,020 cases and no deaths. Need help talking to your friends and family about getting vaccinated? Check out tips from @CDCgov: https://t.co/PMZBofeHSY — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 20, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine updates

Here are a few recent stories on the developments regarding coronavirus vaccinations.

Coronavirus in Arizona news

We've curated the latest news surrounding the COVID-19 cases in Arizona and compiled important information for our readers.

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Health Department Resources

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

