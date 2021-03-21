Coronavirus in Arizona on March 21: 488 new cases, 12 new deaths reported

There have been 836,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,745 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

ARIZONA, USA — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, March 21.

Major updates:

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday. There have been 2,748,100 total vaccines administered as of Friday.

total vaccines administered as of Friday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 836,253 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,745 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state health department data.

That's an increase from the 835,765 confirmed cases and 16,733 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday.

A week ago, there were 831,832 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,519 deaths reported in Arizona.

More vaccine appointments in Arizona made available on Friday

The Arizona Department of Health Services said tens of thousands of new COVID-19 vaccine appointments would be ready to be scheduled on Friday.

Appointments can be scheduled at the ADHS website starting at 11 a.m., Friday, March 19.

The appointments will happen at state-run mass vaccination sites from March 22 to 28.

ADHS announced that more vaccine appointments will consistently be available every Friday morning.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

That's an increase from the 835,765 confirmed cases and 16,733 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 488 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 735 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 12 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 42 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 12,402 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 5, with 11,757 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 171 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 169 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 31,193 new diagnostic tests were reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 40,715 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 8,321,966 diagnostic tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

11% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, the same since Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 521,233

Pima: 111,825

Pinal: 48,839

Coconino: 16,952

Navajo: 15,595

Apache: 10,772

Mohave: 21,922

La Paz: 2,430

Yuma: 36,690

Graham: 5,346

Cochise: 11,537

Santa Cruz: 7,759

Yavapai: 18,294

Gila: 6,496

Greenlee: 563

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

