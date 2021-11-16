Coronavirus‌ ‌in‌ ‌Arizona:‌ ‌COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 15

We continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona and share updates on any developments. This is the update for the week of Nov. 8, 2021.

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Nov. 15 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Daily update on COVID-19 cases in Arizona

Each day, we will post the updated numbers for daily coronavirus cases and other important metrics in this section. Please check this article for updates throughout the week.

Here are the coronavirus case and death updates in Arizona for the week of Nov. 15:

Mon, Nov. 15: 2,774 new cases, 0 new deaths and 1,217,193 total cases

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard adds 2,774 cases and no deaths. Protect yourself by getting vaccinated, getting a booster dose if you are eligible, and wearing a mask and distancing around those you don’t live with. Also, stay home if you are sick. More: https://t.co/Ub1IbP36vA. pic.twitter.com/FfRQTYiqzJ — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) November 15, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine updates

Here are a few recent stories on the developments regarding coronavirus vaccinations.

Coronavirus in Arizona news

We’ve curated the latest news surrounding the COVID-19 cases in Arizona and compiled important information for our readers. Here are a few headlines.

MORE: Visit 12news.com/coronavirus for the latest updates.

Health Department Resources

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

You can find even more coverage of the coronavirus in Arizona on 12news.com/coronavirus, 12news.com/vaccine and the 12 News app.

COVID-19 News and Updates