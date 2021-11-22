All of Arizona's COVID metrics are back to pre-vaccination levels, graphs show

Arizona's COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospital bed usage and ventilator usage are all at the highest levels the state has seen in the past six months, ADHS data shows.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Multiple COVID-19 numbers in Arizona are back to where they were before the vaccine was made widely available to all adults, according to Arizona Department of Health Services data.

The 7-day average of Arizona COVID-19 cases, as well as hospital bed usage and ventilator usage, are at the highest levels seen in the past nine months.

The current numbers mirror the numbers the state saw in early February. The COVID-19 vaccines were first made available to all Arizonans above the age of 16 on March 24.

The trends have been visualized in the five graphs below. The data was found on the Arizona Department of Health Services' coronavirus data dashboard. The data in the five graphs below and more COVID-19 statistics can be seen on the department's website here.

30%: Increase in 7-day case average

The 7-day average number of cases better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly testing positive for the virus compared to the daily number of cases.

This average has seen a 30% increase since Nov. 8. The state reported an average of 3,990.57 on Monday compared to the 3,053.57 average reported on Nov. 8.

The average reported on Monday at 3,990.57 is the highest case average the state has seen since Feb. 4. The 7-day average reported on Jan. 12 at 9,803.71 is the highest COVID-19 case average the state has ever seen.

14%: Increase in 7-day death average

The 7-day average number of deaths better demonstrates the increase in the number of people reportedly dying due to complications related to the virus compared to the daily number of deaths.

The COVID-19 death average has seen a 14% increase since Nov. 8. The state reported an average of 41.29 on Monday compared to the 36.29 average reported on Nov. 8.

The average reported on Nov. 9 at 48.14 is the highest average the state has seen since Oct. 25 at 51.57.

The 7-day average reported on Jan. 13 at 175.57 is the highest 7-day death average the state has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

29%: Increase in number of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients

ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have seen a 29% increase in use over the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 650 is the highest COVID-19 ICU bed usage the state has seen since Feb. 13 at 661.

The number reported on Jan. 11 at 1,183 is the highest amount of ICU beds being used by COVID-19 patients the state has ever seen.

ICU COVID-19 bed usage in the state is at 36%, while total ICU bed usage is at 93%.

27%: Increase in number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients in Arizona have also risen, with a 27% increase in bed use in the past two weeks.

The reported number of beds in use on Monday at 2,470 is the highest number of beds in use since Feb. 10.

This number reported on Jan. 11 at 5,082 is the highest number of inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients ever seen in the state.

Inpatient beds in use by COVID-19 patients are at 28% and total inpatient bed usage is at 94%.

18%: Increase in total ventilators in use

The total number of ventilators in use in Arizona saw a 18% increase since Nov. 8.

The reported number of ventilators in use on Nov. 21 at 978 is the highest number seen since Feb. 9 at 1,029.

This number reported on Jan. 12 at 1,374 is the highest number of ventilators in use ever seen in Arizona. The percent of the state's ventilators in use is 42%.

COVID-19 in Arizona