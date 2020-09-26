Coronavirus in Arizona on Sept. 26: 457 new cases, 35 new deaths reported

In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, Sept. 26.

Major updates:

There have been 216,826 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,622 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 216,826 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,622 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 216,367 cases and 5,587 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

A week ago, there were 213,551 cases and 5,467 deaths reported in Arizona.

Peoria advances reopening

The city of Peoria will shift to the second phase of the city's plan to reopen next week as coronavirus cases trend down.

Peoria has been on the strictest social distancing phase since May 18, but city leaders say the outbreak has regressed enough to transition to the middle phase on Sept. 18.

The city says facilities and programs will operate under moderate physical distancing protocols and facial masks will be still be required until moving to the least stringent protocol at a future date.

Here are some things the city says will change beginning Monday:

Ramada rentals are available for less than 50 people.

Field reservations will resume with moderate restrictions.

Dial-a-Ride shared rides will resume with moderate restrictions.

Organized sports will resume with modified rules and schedules.

Peoria’s two libraries will remain open with reduced group sizes and expanded access to technologies, collections and resources.

The Peoria Community Center will also reopen, with group sizes limited to 50 participants.

As local schools begin resuming onsite instruction, Peoria’s AM/PM Before and After School Program will resume with a 1 to 20 staff-student ratio

City public meetings will open to the public with strict sanitation, moderate occupancy and social distancing protocols.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans



The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.



The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.



Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.



Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.



The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.



Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.



Sign up for the free masks here.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.



The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.



You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There have been 216,826 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,622 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That is an increase from 216,367 cases and 5,587 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Saturday.

There were 457 new cases reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 518 reported on Friday.

There were 35 deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 28 reported on Friday.

There were 5,469 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 98 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 11,293 new tests were reported on Saturday, an increase from the 8,401 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 1,724,697 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Friday.

10.5% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, the same as Friday.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 140,963

Pima: 25,329

Pinal: 10,538

Coconino: 4,040

Navajo: 5,785

Apache: 3,525

Mohave: 3,978

La Paz: 544

Yuma: 12,679

Graham: 818

Cochise: 1,901

Santa Cruz: 2,833

Yavapai: 2,528

Gila: 1,304

Greenlee: 59

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.