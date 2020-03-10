Coronavirus in Arizona on Oct. 3: 636 new cases, 12 new deaths reported

In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, Oct. 3.

Major updates:

There have been 220,399 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,705 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 220,399 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,705 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 219,763 cases and 5,693 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

A week ago, there were 216,826 cases and 5,622 deaths reported in Arizona.

All Arizona counties meet benchmarks for reopening some businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday that all of the state's counties meet the benchmarks for safely reopening some businesses.

Businesses such as indoor gyms and fitness centers, bars serving food, and movie theaters that were ordered to close to slow the spread of COVID-19 were allowed to reopen Thursday.

The department updated its dashboard on Thursday, showing that Graham County has advanced to the "moderate" transmission stage. Greenlee County is the only county that is in the "minimal" transmission stage.

Those businesses have been ordered to close since June 27, when Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order.

"Since this pause, Arizona has seen a decline in its cases and percent positivity, an increase in hospital capacity, and an improvement in other indicators," the department said in a press release.

The state’s plan for safely reopening these businesses requires that the three benchmarks on the department's business dashboard be met for 14 days, with a 12-day reporting lag, to move between transmission phases.

The benchmarks are cases per 100,000 residents, percent positivity, and COVID-like illness as a percentage of hospitalizations.

To reopen, these businesses must submit an online attestation stating they are in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. The businesses must post the attestation form where customers can see it.

Additional details are available here.

Honeywell hiring 500 mask assemblers in October

Honeywell said it is looking to hire more than 500 assemblers in October.

The company increased production of its N95 masks at its Phoenix facility in order to meet a growing demand in the U.S.

The company said it has "aggressive timelines" to fill the positions, which will be full-time with benefits that start on the first day of employment. Entry-level starting pay is $16.50 an hour.

Honeywell is set to hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be computers available for people to apply on line and staff to meet in person with applicants.

Job offers may be made on the spot.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.