Coronavirus in Arizona on Oct. 11: Here's everything you need to know

ARIZONA, USA — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, Oct. 11.

Major updates:

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 224,978 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,759 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 224,084 cases and 5,746 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

A week ago, there were 220,399 cases and 5,705 deaths reported in Arizona.

How many COVID-19 cases are currently active at Arizona colleges?

Team 12's Jen Wahl has the latest on the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Arizona's universities.

Voter safety at Arizona polling stations

Polling stations will look different for the upcoming presidential election in November.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, extra safety precautions will greet voters as they take part in what's expected to be an election with a historic turnout.

Seven stations have opened across Maricopa County on Wednesday, and dozens more will open in the coming weeks.

"All of the vote centers we have are large enough to have physical distancing, we will have safety measures in place at all of our locations," said Erica Flores, the deputy director of communications for Maricopa County's elections department.

"Poll workers will be wearing masks, face shields, glove and will offer gloves and masks to voters if voters forget their masks at home."

Downtown Phoenix marketplace reopens

The Churchill, an open-air marketplace in downtown Phoenix, reopened Friday.

The marketplace will reopen with 10 locally-owned retail shops, restaurants and lounges, including the all-new Stoop Kid, an New York-style bagel and coffee shop.

The Churchill will have limited seating, including the upstairs dining deck. All seating will be assigned and limited to 50% capacity. Guests will be required to wear masks while entering or moving around the space.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There were 894 new cases reported on Saturday, an increase from the 683 reported on Friday.

There was 13 new deaths reported on Friday, an increase from the three new deaths reported Friday.

There were 5,461 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 100 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 13,093 new tests were reported on Saturday, a slight decrease from 13,415 on Friday.

There have been a total of 1,856,872 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

10.1% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, the same as Friday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases in each county:

Maricopa: 145,847

Pima: 26,363

Pinal: 11,005

Coconino: 4,445

Navajo: 5,887

Apache: 3,713

Mohave: 4,090

La Paz: 568

Yuma: 12,986

Graham: 938

Cochise: 1,954

Santa Cruz: 2,904

Yavapai: 2,693

Gila: 1,523

Greenlee: 62

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.