Coronavirus in Arizona on March 13

In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, March 13.

Major updates:

There have been 831,832 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16,519 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Friday, March 12.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Friday, March 12. There have been 2,306,822 total vaccines administered as of Friday.

total vaccines administered as of Friday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Vaccine appointments at University of Arizona campus in Tucson open for registration at 8 a.m. Saturday

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccination at the site at the University of Arizona in Tucson. will open for registration at 8 a.m. today. Click here to register.

Appointments for #COVID19 vaccination at the site at University of Arizona will open for registration at 8 a.m. today. Note: You can use https://t.co/2dFNS29pJG to make an appt. for someone else in a prioritized group, like an older family member pic.twitter.com/JXVhvIn6le — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 13, 2021

Hoy a las 8 am, las citas para la vacuna contra el #COVID19 en el sitio de vacunación en la Universidad de Arizona estarán disponibles para registrarse. Nota: Puede usar https://t.co/UGAuL1vBGZ para programar una cita para otra persona en un grupo prioritario. pic.twitter.com/JOPFW8SNlo — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 13, 2021

New coronavirus variant reported in Arizona

A new coronavirus variant has been identified in Arizona for the first time.

Arizona Department of Health Services announced on Friday that the P.1 variant, which was first identified in Brazil, was recently detected in three COVID-19 test samples across the state.

This is the second new strain mutation of the virus reported in Arizona. The B.1.1.7 variant that first identified in the United Kingdom was reported in Arizona in late January.

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Wednesday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and each county is offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are four locations where the state is administering vaccines: State Farm Stadium, Phoenix Municipal Stadium, Chandler-Gilbert Community College and University of Arizona's Tucson campus. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

Where can I find more information on a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find more vaccine information at 12News.com/Vaccine.

COVID-19 data dashboard now includes vaccine information

The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data dashboard to include information including vaccination numbers and demographic data.

The new information can be found on the dashboard in the tab right next to the summary tab where daily coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing numbers are updated.

You can see the updated dashboard here.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.