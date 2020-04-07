Coronavirus in Arizona on July 4: Over 2,600 new cases, 17 new deaths reported Saturday

Health officials are encouraging people to celebrate the Fourth of July safely.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, July 4.

Major updates:

There have been 94,553 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,805 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates that 9,715 people recovered.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

2,695 new cases, 17 new deaths reported Saturday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,695 new cases and 17 new deaths on Saturday. In the last two weeks, there have been 11 days when health officials in Arizona reported 3,000-plus new coronavirus cases.

That does not mean that all those cases were diagnosed on Saturday and all those people died on Saturday.

There were 4,323 cases reported on the collection date of June 24, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials say the days with the highest numbers of reported deaths were June 15 and June 19, when 33 people died on each day. That is subject to change.

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 59,829

Pima: 9,313

Pinal: 4,237

Coconino: 2,107

Navajo: 3,848

Apache: 2,423

Mohave: 1,358

La Paz: 357

Yuma: 7,048

Graham: 127

Cochise: 740

Santa Cruz: 1,932

Yavapai: 891

Gila: 335

Greenlee: 18

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

