Coronavirus in Arizona on July 11: Restaurant capacity limit begins statewide

Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order that limits restaurant capacity less than 50% becomes effective at 10 p.m.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

There have been 119,930 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,151 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 119,930 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,151 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 116,892 cases and 2,082 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

A week ago, there were 94,553 cases and 1,805 deaths reported in Arizona.

More than 3,000 new cases, 69 deaths reported Saturday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,000 new cases and 69 new deaths on Friday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 119,000, five days after reaching the 100,000 mark.

Saturday marked the seventh straight day with more than 3,000 new cases reported in Arizona.

The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona continue to rise. Cases topped 119,000 two days after reaching the 112,000 mark and five days after reaching 100,000.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases over two weeks ago, on June 21. The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths about a month ago, on June 5.

There were 5,272 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 25, when 42 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

New executive order aimed at restaurants

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday a new executive order that limits the number of people who can dine indoors at restaurants.

The executive order reduces the capacity to less than 50 percent.

The order was announced in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. It will go into effect at 10 p.m. Saturday.

It will need to be enforced by county health inspectors or law enforcement.

Ducey said Thursday he developed the plan in conjunction with industry representatives, but he stopped short of entirely banning dine-in services as he did in the spring.

The Republican governor says the state will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report it’s hard or impossible to find tests.

Arizona continues to report record highs for hospitalizations and use of ventilators, but Ducey sees signs of potential progress in a slightly lower rate of growth in reported infections.

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There have been 119,930 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,151 coronavirus-related deaths as of Saturday.

That is an increase from 116,892 cases and 2,082 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

That's an increase of 3,038 new cases reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 4,221 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 69 new deaths reported on Saturday, an increase from the 44 deaths reported on Friday.

There were 5,272 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 25, when 42 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 17,946 new tests were reported on Saturday, an increase from the 19,013 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 878,241 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

11.7% of those tests have been positive, the same from 11.7% on Friday.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 78,481

Pima: 11,443

Pinal: 5,513

Coconino: 2,427

Navajo: 4,279

Apache: 2,551

Mohave: 1,759

La Paz: 398

Yuma: 8,143

Graham: 201

Cochise: 1,020

Santa Cruz: 2,162

Yavapai: 1,082

Gila: 439

Greenlee: 32

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.