Coronavirus in Arizona on August 1: Nearly 3,000 new cases, 53 new deaths reported Saturday

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continue to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, Aug. 1.

Major updates:

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 177,002 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 3,747 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 174,010 cases and 3,694 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

A week ago, there were 160,041 cases and 3,286 deaths reported in Arizona.

Nearly 3,000 new cases, 53 deaths reported Friday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,992 new cases new cases and 53 new deaths on Saturday.

The state's death toll topped 3,600 on Thursday, one week after reaching 3,000.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21. The state reached 3,000 coronavirus deaths on July 23, 2,000 deaths on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.91 as of July 30.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.