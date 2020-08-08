Coronavirus in Arizona on Aug. 8: Over 1,000 new cases and 56 new deaths reported

In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, Aug. 8.

Major updates:

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

Arizona sets virus spread guidelines for school reopenings

Arizona officials have released a series of guidelines that public schools are urged to use when deciding whether it’s safe to reopen for full in-person learning.

But state health director Dr. Cara Christ said Thursday that it is going to be several weeks before any county meets those benchmarks.

The scientific guidelines released by Christ and schools chief Kathy Hoffman lay out three key measurements of the virus’ community effects.

They are just guidelines, and school districts won’t be required to follow them.

But Hoffman discouraged school districts from deviating and said voters should hold their school boards accountable if they ignore the guidance.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There were 1,054 new cases reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 1,406 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 56 new deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 79 new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 5,479 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the days with the highest number of reported deaths was July 15 and 17, when 85 people died each day. That is subject to change.

In total, 13,040 new tests were reported on Saturday, an increase from the 10,275 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 1,253,028 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

12.5% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, the same as Friday.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 124,924

Pima: 17,497

Pinal: 8,327

Coconino: 3,065

Navajo: 5,352

Apache: 3,151

Mohave: 3,147

La Paz: 478

Yuma: 11,448

Graham: 529

Cochise: 1,573

Santa Cruz: 2,651

Yavapai: 1,966

Gila: 887

Greenlee: 58

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.