Coronavirus in Arizona on Aug. 30: 374 new cases and 23 new deaths reported

Here is the live blog for Sunday, Aug. 30.

Major updates:

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 201,661 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,030 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 200,658 cases and 4,9278 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Thursday.

A week ago, there were 197,895 cases and 4,688 deaths reported in Arizona.

Today’s Data Dashboard update will add 374 #COVID19 cases and 23 deaths. Please keep doing your part to prevent the spread: Wear a mask in public, physically distance, wash hands thoroughly and often, stay home when sick. #AZTogether #MaskUpAZ https://t.co/xdQ7tOf1ZD — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) August 30, 2020

More than 5,000 people have died due to coronavirus in Arizona

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Arizona has topped 5,000, even as the state reports lower daily cases and hospitalizations from the virus.

Gyms and some bars across metro Phoenix and Tucson were allowed to reopen on Thursday, as counties crossed into the "moderate" benchmark set by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Six of 15 Arizona counties remain in the higher category where numerous businesses, such as gyms, bars, nightclubs, and water parks, can’t reopen without a state waiver.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, the virus is deadly.

Maricopa County allowed to reopen businesses

Maricopa County was among the counties in Arizona that met the benchmarks Thursday to reopen businesses that were once ordered to close their doors in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The business reopening status for Maricopa County was "moderate," meaning there were two consecutive weeks of 10 to 100 cases per every 100,000 people, a percent positivity between 5% and 10% and hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses in the region between 5% and 10%.

Navajo Nation reports over 7,000 residents have recovered from the coronavirus

The Navajo Department of Health has confirmed that 7,054 residents have recovered from the coronavirus. The news comes during the Navajo Nation's 32-hour weekend lockdown, which began on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:00 p.m. and will last until Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:00 a.m.

The department also reported that they have nine new coronavirus cases and one new death.

The total number of coronavirus cases on the Navajo Nation is currently at 9,789. The breakdown of cases by service unit are as follows:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,320

Crownpoint Service Unit: 803

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 906

Gallup Service Unit: 1,566

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,300

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,499

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 457

Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There were 374 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 629 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 23 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 29 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 5,485 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 96 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 8,174 new tests were reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 9,215 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 1,464,384 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

11.5% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, a decrease from 11.6% reported on Saturday

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 133,641

Pima: 21,189

Pinal: 9,524

Coconino: 3,318

Navajo: 5,598

Apache: 3,338

Mohave: 3,606

La Paz: 498

Yuma: 12,230

Graham: 714

Cochise: 1,815

Santa Cruz: 2,723

Yavapai: 2,303

Gila: 1,106

Greenlee: 58

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.