Coronavirus in Arizona on Aug. 29: Arizona tops 5,000 deaths

Arizona businesses open for first major weekend after counties reach "moderate" milestone.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, Aug. 29.

Major updates:

There have been 201,287 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,007 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

That is an increase from 200,658 cases and 4,9278 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Thursday.

A week ago, there were 197,895 cases and 4,688 deaths reported in Arizona.

More than 5,000 people have died due to coronavirus in Arizona

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Arizona has topped 5,000, even as the state reports lower daily cases and hospitalizations from the virus.

Gyms and some bars across metro Phoenix and Tucson were allowed to reopen on Thursday, as counties crossed into the "moderate" benchmark set by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Six of 15 Arizona counties remain in the higher category where numerous businesses, such as gyms, bars, nightclubs, and water parks, can’t reopen without a state waiver.

For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, the virus is deadly.

Maricopa County allowed to reopen businesses

Maricopa County was among the counties in Arizona that met the benchmarks Thursday to reopen businesses that were once ordered to close their doors in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The business reopening status for Maricopa County was "moderate," meaning there were two consecutive weeks of 10 to 100 cases per every 100,000 people, a percent positivity between 5% and 10% and hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses in the region between 5% and 10%.

Free COVID-19 testing in Phoenix on Saturday

Another free COVID-19 testing event will take place from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

It'll be held at Grand Canyon University.

People will get results within 72 hours. No ID or insurance needed.

Nasal swab testing is available for children as young as 2 years.

Register now online or call 888-587-3647.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

That is an increase from 200,658 cases and 4,978 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

There were 629 new cases reported on Saturday, an increase from the 519 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 29 new deaths reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 49 new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 5,485 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 96 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 9,215 new tests were reported on Saturday, a decrease from the 10,720 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 1,456,210 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

11.6% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, the same as Friday

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 133,389

Pima: 21,133

Pinal: 9,514

Coconino: 3,311

Navajo: 5,592

Apache: 3,340

Mohave: 3,597

La Paz: 498

Yuma: 12,213

Graham: 714

Cochise: 1,815

Santa Cruz: 2,722

Yavapai: 2,287

Gila: 1,104

Greenlee: 58

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.