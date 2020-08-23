Coronavirus in Arizona on Aug. 23: More than 200 new cases and 15 new deaths reported

12 News has started a daily live blog in an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, Aug. 23.

Major updates:

There have been 198,103 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,771 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

That is an increase from 197,895 cases and 4,756 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Saturday.

A week ago, there were 193,537 cases and 4,506 deaths reported in Arizona.

Mountainside Fitness reopens despite not being given approval

The owner of Mountainside Fitness went through an outside health company to certify reopening despite not being approved by the state.

Mountainside Fitness Thank you to everyone who has sent us warm messages of support over the past few days. Our team has been hard at work and we are excited to share an update.

Kyrene del Milenio Elementary School sends warning of COVID-19 exposure

There was possible exposure to the coronavirus in a classroom and two buses. The last exposure was likely on Wednesday Aug. 19.

The school will have a crew come in to sanitize the campus. Administrators ask that children exposed are quarantined for 14 days since the last exposure.

Arizona educators urge Gov. Ducey to create statewide classroom plan

The Arizona Education Association issued a statement on Friday urging Gov. Doug Ducey to create a statewide plan for reopening classrooms.

"It is time for you to act in the best interests of our children and their educators. Arizona needs a statewide plan regarding school safety," the statement read in part.

Ducey is allowing school districts to create their own plans for reopening to cater to local area needs. Some districts have already reopened, but with some push back from staff.

AZDHS has created a guidance plan for reopening classrooms. Districts can choose to reopen even if they don't meet the state recommendations.

The Arizona Education Association calls upon Governor Ducey to implement a statewide COVID-19 school safety plan to ensure the health and safety of our children and their educators. Read AEA’s letter to the Governor 👇🏽 https://t.co/jkVWqjffqv pic.twitter.com/uMpMExh0mr — AZ Education Assoc. 🍎🏫🎒📚✏️ (@ArizonaEA) August 21, 2020

Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools

State health officials say COVID-19 conditions in Arizona have improved to the point where it is safe for two rural counties to reopen schools for partial in-person learning.

The counties given the green light are Apache and Yavapai.

The state health department says its earlier statement that Cochise and Coconino counties were OK to open was incorrect.

Prescott in Yavapai County and St. Johns in Apache County are among the large communities affected along with many smaller communities.

The state’s other 13 counties, including Maricopa, which includes Phoenix, and Pima, where Tucson is located, still haven't cleared benchmarks based on case numbers, testing positivity and hospital visits.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There were 207 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 996 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 15 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 15 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 5,485 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 95 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 8,062 new tests were reported on Sunday, an increase from the 17,138 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 1,408,816 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

11.8% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, the same as Saturday.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 131,787

Pima: 20,475

Pinal: 9,187

Coconino: 3,244

Navajo: 5,498

Apache: 3,302

Mohave: 3,489

La Paz: 494

Yuma: 12,048

Graham: 669

Cochise: 1,795

Santa Cruz: 2,742

Yavapai: 2,242

Gila: 1,073

Greenlee: 57

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.