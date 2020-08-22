Coronavirus in Arizona on Aug. 22: Over 990 new cases and 68 new deaths

A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event is being held in Scottsdale today.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, Aug. 22.

Major updates:

There have been 197,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,756 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Saturday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There have been 197,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,756 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from 196,899 cases and 4,688 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

A week ago, there were 192,654 cases and 4,492 deaths reported in Arizona.

Arizona educators urge Gov. Ducey to create statewide classroom plan

The Arizona Education Association issued a statement on Friday urging Gov. Doug Ducey to create a statewide plan for reopening classrooms.

"It is time for you to act in the best interests of our children and their educators. Arizona needs a statewide plan regarding school safety," the statement read in part.

Ducey is allowing school districts to create their own plans for reopening to cater to local area needs. Some districts have already reopened, but with some push back from staff.

AZDHS has created a guidance plan for reopening classrooms. Districts can choose to reopen even if they don't meet the state recommendations.

The Arizona Education Association calls upon Governor Ducey to implement a statewide COVID-19 school safety plan to ensure the health and safety of our children and their educators. Read AEA’s letter to the Governor 👇🏽 https://t.co/jkVWqjffqv pic.twitter.com/uMpMExh0mr — AZ Education Assoc. 🍎🏫🎒📚✏️ (@ArizonaEA) August 21, 2020

Arizona clears 2 counties to partially reopen schools

State health officials say COVID-19 conditions in Arizona have improved to the point where it is safe for two rural counties to reopen schools for partial in-person learning.

The counties given the green light are Apache and Yavapai.

The state health department says its earlier statement that Cochise and Coconino counties were OK to open was incorrect.

Prescott in Yavapai County and St. Johns in Apache County are among the large communities affected along with many smaller communities.

The state’s other 13 counties, including Maricopa, which includes Phoenix, and Pima, where Tucson is located, still haven't cleared benchmarks based on case numbers, testing positivity and hospital visits.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event to be held Saturday

The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced that it would hold a free antibody and COVID-19 drive-thru testing event.

The event would be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 15100 N. 78th Way in Scottsdale.

Reservations are required. It is free for individuals with or without insurance, but if you do not have insurance, the CARES Act requires a social security number.

Testing for COVID-19 takes approximately one minute per person and is administered as a nasal swab. Results are normally received within two to five days.

The antibody test takes approximately 10 minutes per person and is administered as a finger prick. The results are immediate.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

There have been 197,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,756 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That is an increase from 196,899 cases and 4,688 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Friday.

There were 996 new cases reported on Saturday, an increase from the 619 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 68 new deaths reported on Saturday, an increase from the four new deaths reported on Friday.

There were 5,485 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 95 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 17,138 new tests were reported on Saturday, an increase from the 11,263 new tests reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 1,400,754 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

11.8% of those tests have been positive as of Saturday, a decrease from 11.9% on Friday.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 131,685

Pima: 20,446

Pinal: 9,149

Coconino: 3,236

Navajo: 5,500

Apache: 3,301

Mohave: 3,484

La Paz: 495

Yuma: 12,043

Graham: 664

Cochise: 1,791

Santa Cruz: 2,735

Yavapai: 2,235

Gila: 1,074

Greenlee: 57

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.