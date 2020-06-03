PHOENIX — We're cutting through the noise and focusing on the facts.

Information about COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, is quickly changing and evolving, but disinformation is emerging too.

There have been three people in Arizona who have been diagnosed with the virus. One person has recovered, another with a mild case is in isolation, and a third is hospitalized while officials investigate her exposure.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving and based on events in other states, we expect additional cases and community spread in Arizona,” Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona Department of Health Services director, said in a statement.

COVID-19 is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

