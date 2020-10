Coronavirus en Arizona el 22 de octubre: 994 casos nuevos y 5 decesos se reportan el jueves

Free #COVID19 testing available today at our mobile testing van until 1:15pm:



Black Family & Child Services of AZ

1522 E. Southern Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85042



Appointments preferred, walk-ups welcome!



Reserve a spot and see other days & times: https://t.co/Eugjnttodj#MaskUpPHX pic.twitter.com/iOWQi6nEkw