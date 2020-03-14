PHOENIX — Arizona health officials are keeping track of the cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus as the number of cases rises in the state.

Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency on Wednesday so the state can have federal funds and additional tools and guidance on how to curtail the spread of the disease.

Twelve people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far in Arizona; three of those cases were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the COVID-19 cases is travel-related, and the rest are attributed to community spread.

A new case was reported in Pima County Friday night. Graham County reported its first case, a person with connections to the Pima Elementary School in Pima, Arizona.

Five of the current coronavirus cases are in one household in Pinal County. A healthcare worker in her 40s tested positive on Friday, two people over 60 tested positive the next day, and two more household members tested positive on Wednesday.

The healthcare worker was hospitalized in Maricopa County. The other residents are recovering at home as Pinal County Public Health officials investigate the cases.

A person in Pima County tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The person had recently traveled to an area with community spread.

The person with coronavirus in Pima County is not severely ill and is recovering at home in isolation as public health officials monitor them.

There are currently four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Maricopa County.

One is a man in his 20s who is recovering at home. He had traveled to an area with community spread, health officials say.

The Scottsdale fire crew that evaluated him went in isolation as a precaution after the man tested positive.

The first person to test positive in the state was also in Maricopa County, but they have since recovered and been released from isolation after testing negative for the disease.

So far, 183 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Fifty tests are pending while 121 have been ruled out.

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.