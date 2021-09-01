Coping with stress in uncertain times

With everything going on in Washington, and all the bad news from 2020, Dr. Takla says it’s normal not to feel normal. But there are ways to cope with the stress.

ARIZONA, USA — It’s been a pretty intense past few days since the riots at the US Capitol on Wednesday. Many have been feeling a sense of anxiety watching events unfold, which can be tough for children as well. A family counselor and Psychologist shares a few ways to help kids and adults cope with the things out of their control.

“This was not a normal event, so we can’t expect normalcy,” said Dr. La Tanya Takla, EdD., a psychologist. “But we can remember a time when things were stable and try to recreate those moments in our everyday lives.”

With everything going on in Washington, as well as all the bad news from 2020, Dr. Takla says it’s normal not to feel normal. But there are ways to cope with the stress we feel when bad things are happening around us.

“You’ll want to do healthy things, keeping in your routine. Don’t neglect the parts of your life that were stable, safe and consistent prior to this event.” Dr. Takla advised.

And when the images on your television or cell phone seem to be all chaos and anger, she says it’s helpful to remember one simple fact: “Keeping in mind that there are more helpful people in the world than hurtful.”

These can be scary times for children as well. Dr. Takla says it’s important to talk with your child if they are ready and want to talk about it.

“You first want to explore what they know and how much they know, depending on how much they are exposed to,” Dr. Takla said. “You want to validate what they experience. Yeah, it’s confusing, it’s hurtful, even scary and so you definitely want to validate what they feel but also explain that they are safe.”

And finally, when events get too intense, Dr. Takla says take a break from the news and social media. Unplug and recharge with loved ones.

“Surround yourself with what brings you joy and happiness.” She said.

If you find yourself getting easily distracted, withdrawing from loved ones or have difficulty eating, Dr. Takla suggests seeing a therapist right away. For children, she says to keep them in their routine. A solid routine lets children feel that everything is going to be okay.