Common COVID-19 vaccine questions answered by a UArizona doctor

A doctor from the University of Arizona answered your most common questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

TUCSON, Ariz. — If you have a reaction to the first shot, should you still get the second?

There have been reports of some reactions – mostly mild – in very rare cases very serious, but if you do have any reaction to the vaccine, should you still get the second shot?

“You definitely can still get the second one I would definitely also encourage people to talk to their doctor if they have any allergic reactions or persistent side effects outside of the normal muscle aches, fever,” Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona explained.

The National Institutes of health is studying this, but that will take a while.

The good news is if you’re one of those people that’s allergic, that reaction typically happens within 15 to 30 minutes of the shot when you’re probably still near a doctor.

“the CDC has decided to allow people like that to get it as long as they consult with their physician and are observed for 30 minutes with an EpiPen on hand,” Marvasti explained.

Is anyone keeping track of how many shots you’ve had? And what happens if you don’t get the second on time?

We’ve all seen the little cards that are being handed out. They tell you when you had your first shot, and when you’re due for the second one.

But is anyone making sure you go the second time? And what happens if you miss your second appointment?

“In terms of keeping track, I think it’s really up to localities of hospital systems counties,” Marvasti said. “I know that they have a different tracking system, but we don’t have a comprehensive national tracking system database.”

And if you miss your second shot completely, the vaccine won’t be as effective. So, mark your own calendars.

But chances are also pretty good that if you showed up for the first one, you’ll show up for the second one.

