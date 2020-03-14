PHOENIX — As of Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Health Services says they have 800 COVID-19 test kits and can keep ordering more from the CDC. But just because you ask for one, doesn't mean you'll get one.

"It's pretty frustrating," says Ann from Yavapai County. "And quite sad."

Ann, who asked we not use her last name, spent the night in the ER in the Prescott Valley area trying to figure out what's wrong.

"It's been confirmed it's not influenza or bronchitis or strep throat," she says.

All of those tests, she says, were done quickly. And all came back negative. But when she asked if she could take one for the coronavirus, she said she was denied.

"They will not test me," she explains. "I went through the whole process in the emergency room last night. Getting tested for influenza, bronchitis. They took chest X-rays. They tested my heart."

She says she has all the symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, chills and breathing problems. Plus, she's been in contact with people from Seattle and Europe, hot spots for the outbreak.

A test one way or the other would give her peace of mind, but here's why Ann and a lot of other patients might be left wondering.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says they follow the CDC's guidelines for testing. Those guidelines prioritize people under certain circumstances, like the elderly with severe symptoms and those who have traveled to impacted areas like Europe or China.

It's up to a person's doctor to decide if they need a test. From there, a doctor will swab them and send the samples into the state for testing.

Health Services says the state lab can run 425 tests a day. As for Friday, the state reports just 143 people have been tested, but haven't put out the number of tests used.

As of this week, there is another option. Commercial labs like Lab Corp and Sonora Quest Laboratories are starting to collect samples and run their own coronavirus testing.

When 12 News reached out to Sonora Quest Laboratories, they told us their tests are about $200 each and would take 3-5 days to process, depending on demand.

They add, because this so new, it's hard to say how much volume they can take in or how that will affect the process. Keep in mind, these lab results will also be reported to the state, so as more people opt for commercial testing, we'll likely see a spike in the number of people tested and potentially positive cases.

The health department says that people still have to coordinate with their healthcare provider to pay for one of these tests.

As for Ann, she left the ER with no definitive results, saying her official diagnosis was "a viral respiratory infection." She's hunkering down at home to play it safe and protect herself and others.

"I'm trying to do the right thing," she explains. "I'm trying to get the test and I simply can't."

