PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix will halt all financial evictions from city-owned housing during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Kate Gallego announced Sunday.

Additionally, Gallego called on the state to ensure the same for all Arizonans.

"This is the responsible thing to do to ensure people have access to shelter and sanitation," the mayor wrote. "The state should ensure this protection is extended to all Arizonans during this uncertain time."

The latest numbers in Sunday's report from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed there are still 12 cases in Arizona. The report says 183 people have been tested, 121 people have been ruled out and 50 tests are still pending.

Minutes later, the Pima County Health Department announced a third presumptive positive case, bringing the state total to 13.

The health department said the case is an older adult currently recovering in an area hospital. This also marked the first positive result in Pima County as a result of commercial testing.

Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency on Wednesday so the state can have federal funds and additional tools and guidance on how to curtail the spread of the disease.

One of the COVID-19 cases is travel-related, and the rest are attributed to community spread.

Five of the current coronavirus cases are in one household in Pinal County. A healthcare worker in her 40s tested positive on Friday, two people over 60 tested positive the next day, and two more household members tested positive on Wednesday.

Coronavirus facts you should know Are you experiencing coronavirus, flu, or allergies? Here are the differences. The current states with positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The steps of the screening process. The majority of COVID-19 cases are mild. What you need to combat the coronavirus. COVID-19 currently ranks low in worldwide deaths compared to other diseases. Any packages from China or any other area affected by the virus are safe to reviece. The severity of the virus in China is decreasing.

